Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 639,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,493. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $250.66 million, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

