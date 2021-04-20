Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 21,536,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

