Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $339.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.20 million and the highest is $342.63 million. RingCentral posted sales of $267.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $319.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.57. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,043 shares of company stock worth $18,705,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

