Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $99.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $101.60 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $87.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $410.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

