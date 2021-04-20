Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $17.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

