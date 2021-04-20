Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post sales of $725.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $612.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

