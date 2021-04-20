Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.07. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $109.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

