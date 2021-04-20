Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report sales of $13.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $14.14 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $12.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.34 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $155.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

