Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $299.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.10 million to $303.59 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

