Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.45 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $163.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.76 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $676.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $705.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $689.14 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $694.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

