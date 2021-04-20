Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.04 Million

Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $566.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.20 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.