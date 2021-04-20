Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.65. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 17,381,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

