Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

