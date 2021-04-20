Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce sales of $78.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $83.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $362.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $421.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

