Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $961.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $961.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $942.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $701.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

