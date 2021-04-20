Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

RBBN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 478,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.