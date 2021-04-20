Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.62 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $22.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.54 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $111.48 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of SFST opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

