Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

