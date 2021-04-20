Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 916.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

