Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $367.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 12-month low of $100.41 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.58.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

