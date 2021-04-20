Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 393,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,109. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 15,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $907,843.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $2,500,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,799.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,869 shares of company stock worth $30,543,389. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

