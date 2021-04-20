Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $1.15 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

