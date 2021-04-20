Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

