Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $46.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $46.41 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $192.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $192.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.50 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

