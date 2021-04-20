Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report $19.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $24.83 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $79.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.17 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FCEL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 5.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

