Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.16). Galapagos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.