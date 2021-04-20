Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Generac reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $11.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC opened at $318.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.95. Generac has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.