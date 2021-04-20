Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.53 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $176.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.86 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

