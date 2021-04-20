Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.97 Million

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $47.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $186.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.23 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

