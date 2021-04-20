Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PNNT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $435.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

