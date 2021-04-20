Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $115.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $92.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $490.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $596.53 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $417,193.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Q2 by 87.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Q2 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

