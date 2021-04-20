Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $292.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.03 million and the highest is $303.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $273.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

