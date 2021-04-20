Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $775.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.50 million and the highest is $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

