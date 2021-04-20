Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,266. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

