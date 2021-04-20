Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $153.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.56 million. VSE reported sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $689.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

VSE stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. VSE has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $560.86 million, a P/E ratio of 441.94 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

