Zacks: Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,754. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

