Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,773 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,964 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

