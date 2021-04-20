Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

BCEI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 335,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

