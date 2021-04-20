Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,423. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.