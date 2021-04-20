Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,423. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

