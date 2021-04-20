Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.80. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of MTZ opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

