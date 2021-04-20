Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

