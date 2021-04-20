Zacks: Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOA opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

