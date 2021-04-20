Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $13.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. 2,656,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,201. Novavax has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.