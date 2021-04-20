Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 49,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

