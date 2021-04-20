Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $180.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the lowest is $179.86 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $182.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $784.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRI. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SRI opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.