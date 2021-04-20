Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $106.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.90 million and the highest is $112.86 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $458.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $31,475.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,018.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

