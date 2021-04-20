Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $106.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.90 million and the highest is $112.86 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $458.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

In other Willdan Group news, COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $31,475.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,018.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

