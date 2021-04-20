Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.29 ($116.82).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.68 ($106.68). 395,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.62. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.