Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

FRA ZAL traded down €0.88 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching €90.68 ($106.68). The company had a trading volume of 395,431 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.62. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

