Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.88 ($117.51).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.68 ($106.68). 395,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.71 and a 200 day moving average of €87.62. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

